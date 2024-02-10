"Climate Change" Official Music Video

NOW RELEASED!

I hope you all enjoy this one! It sure was a lot of fun to make! Stay tuned for much much more to come!

BUY THE SONG:

You can get the song currently on Spotify: https://distrokid.com/hyperfollow/robertlane1/climate-change

The song WILL be available on all of these as well very soon:

Amazon Music, Pandora, Deezer, iHeartRadio, Youtube Music

Apple Music, iTunes, Instagram/Facebook, TikTok/TikTok Music/Resso/Luna, Tidal, Claro Música, Saavn, Boomplay, Anghami, KKBox, NetEase, Tencent, Qobuz, Joox, Kuack Media, Yandex Music (beta), Adaptr, Flo, MediaNet

“Climate Change”

Performer: Robert Barnard

Music Composer – Robert Barnard

Music Producer – Austin Lane Studios

Lyrics

She grew up just down the road. Prettiest farm girl, I ever have known. Ran off to college in the spring. Promised shed come back and marry me. But I got a letter in the mail. Man you aught to seen my face turn pale. I had to read the thing three or four times. Before, I realized.

My baby left because of climate change, cows fartin’ in the fields all day! Causing too many hurricanes, down in Florida. So many unnatural events, and all because ole’ Betsy broke wind. Then she said she never loved me anyway, and she blamed it on climate change

I read in the letter, she really needs a fella’ who drives something he can plug in.

And not an old ford truck on a farm in South Georgia where she no longer fits in.

Awe, but there was a time, when she and I would have a contest of our own, yeah she’d always rip em’ louder and she’d always cuttem’ longer. Man she’d send all the boys back home!

My baby left because of climate change, cows fartin’ in the fields all day! Causing too many hurricanes, down in Florida. So many unnatural events, and all because ole’ Betsy broke wind. Then she said she never loved me anyway, and she blamed it on climate change

And for a hundred trillion dollars she can solve all the problems that are clearly on the way. Well I don’t know, but I think she aught to go to see a shrink before the next ice age.

My baby left because of climate change, cows fartin’ in the fields all day! Causing too many hurricanes, down in Florida. So many unnatural events, and all because ole’ Betsy broke wind. Then she said she never loved me anyway, and she blamed it on climate change.

Yeah she mailed back her engagement ring,

And blamed it on climate change.





©2024 Robert Lane Music