The Situation after the Destruction of the Kakhovskaya Dam & Hydroelectric Power Station - The Intensity of Flooding in the Kherson region is Decreasing

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The situation after the destruction of the Kakhovskaya hydroelectric power station: The intensity of flooding in the Kherson region is decreasing , Russian and Ukrainian authorities say
▪️The authorities of Nova Kakhovka reported that the water level is gradually decreasing, it has receded from the streets by at least 10-15 meters. On the frames of local channels, this process is already noticeable.
▪️7 people, according to preliminary data, went missing in the vicinity of Nova Kakhovka after the destruction of the hydroelectric power station, the mayor of the city said.
▪️Due to the significant destruction of the dam, water will still come.
⚡️The village of Korsunka completely went under water after the destruction of the Kakhovskaya hydroelectric power station