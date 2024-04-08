Death, Egypt, Spiritual Awakening, Afterlife Communication

See more here: https://wp.me/p58EtD-7au

Rebecca Austill-Clausen had a Spiritual Transformative Experience in 1995 when she discovered the ability to communicate with her brother after he passed, even though she had no psychic or spiritual skills at the time. Rebecca struggled with how her spiritual awakening and eventual spiritual transformation could mesh with the practical everyday world. She kept her spiritual adventures quiet for 20 years while exploring multiple avenues including shamanism, after-death communication, Reiki, meditation, sound healing, past life regression, automatic writing, crystal energy, and even adventures with the fairy realm.





Date: Sunday 7 April 2024 @ 6:30 - 8 pm EST

Episode: 6 ATP Media -Awakening Consciousness with KAren Swain Welcomes Rebecca Austill-Clausen: How Her Brother’s Death Taught Her After-Death Communication and the Power of LOVE.





