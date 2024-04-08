Death, Egypt, Spiritual Awakening, Afterlife Communication

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
See more here: https://wp.me/p58EtD-7au
Rebecca Austill-Clausen had a Spiritual Transformative Experience in 1995 when she discovered the ability to communicate with her brother after he passed, even though she had no psychic or spiritual skills at the time. Rebecca struggled with how her spiritual awakening and eventual spiritual transformation could mesh with the practical everyday world. She kept her spiritual adventures quiet for 20 years while exploring multiple avenues including shamanism, after-death communication, Reiki, meditation, sound healing, past life regression, automatic writing, crystal energy, and even adventures with the fairy realm.
Appreciate KAren's work Awakening Consciousness?
THANK YOU for your Support for the content. Share your appreciation on this link https://www.paypal.me/KArenASwain
THANK YOU for SHARING these conversations, we present them to you completely FREE with no ads! Please spread the LOVE and Wisdom and Knowledge. 💖
💜 BIG LOVE ks.
Date: Sunday 7 April 2024 @ 6:30 - 8 pm EST
Episode: 6 ATP Media -Awakening Consciousness with KAren Swain Welcomes Rebecca Austill-Clausen: How Her Brother’s Death Taught Her After-Death Communication and the Power of LOVE.
Host: KAren Swain https://karenswain.com
Follow us on all our platforms https://linktr.ee/KArenSwain
Join our Awakening Empowerment Network Facebook Group
The Awakening Empowerment Network
/ awakeningempowermentnetwork