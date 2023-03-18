© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
LIVE: Come Home With Jen Mallan | Guest Pastor Todd Coconato
My guest today is Pastor Todd Coconato and I cannot wait to hear what he has to say about what God is saying about the role of the Church for such a time as this. It is time for believers to wake up and discern the times and Pastor Todd is here to help us get positioned for what is to come in this nation and the world.
Origional video here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=jw4JxyTC938
To support Pastor Todd Coconato: www.ToddCoconato.com/give
Website: www.PastorTodd.org