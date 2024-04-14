© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Rafah Gaza Distributing UAE Aid Gifts to Displaced Families Living in Tents
Alkofiya Tv
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4dNSHD0d8fs&t
برنامج الخير الموسم الثالث (حلقة حلقة ثالث أيام عيد الفطر ) - برعاية عملية الفارس الشهم 3 الإماراتية
The Goodness Program, Season Three (episode, episode three, the third day of Eid al-Fitr) - sponsored by the UAE’s Operation Al Knight 3
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=m1lqf7X3ygs&t
برنامج الخير الموسم الثالث (حلقة حلقة ثاني أيام عيد الفطر) - برعاية عملية الفارس الشهم 3 الإماراتية
The Goodness Program, Season 3 (Episode, Episode 2, the second day of Eid al-Fitr) - sponsored by the UAE’s Operation Al Knight 3
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=UzFzGglCyCs
برنامج الخير الموسم الثالث - (حلقة حلقة أول أيام عيد الفطر) - برعاية عملية الفارس الشهم 3 الإماراتية
The Goodness Program, Season Three - (Episode, Episode, First Day of Eid Al-Fitr) - Sponsored by the Emirati Operation Al Knight 3