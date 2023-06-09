CHRIS SKY AND KEVIN J JOHNSTON TALK ABOUT ELECTION FRAUD IN THE TORONTO MAYOR RACE

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Chris Sky is now a victim of election interference and voter fraud. They are doing everything they can to make sure that he does not win. We cannot allow them to do that.
Please make sure that everyone you know knows that Chris Sky is the best option to vote for Mayor of Toronto. The Kevin J Johnston show runs every Tuesday at 9:00 p.m. Toronto time live on www.freedomreport.ca