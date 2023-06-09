BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
CHRIS SKY AND KEVIN J JOHNSTON TALK ABOUT ELECTION FRAUD IN THE TORONTO MAYOR RACE
06/09/2023

Chris Sky is now a victim of election interference and voter fraud. They are doing everything they can to make sure that he does not win. We cannot allow them to do that.


Please make sure that everyone you know knows that Chris Sky is the best option to vote for Mayor of Toronto. The Kevin J Johnston show runs every Tuesday at 9:00 p.m. Toronto time live on www.freedomreport.ca


Keywords
torontonewspoliticselection fraudkevinjjohnstonchris sky for mayor
