TheWarAgainstYou
Physician and scientist Dr. Dietrich Klinghardt talks about 5G and graphene oxide in injectables
Seattle Hospital with the First Covid Casualties was the 1st to Fully Implement 5G
Mirrored From:
https://rumble.com/v2duuxm-physician-and-scientist-dr.-dietrich-klinghardt-talks-about-5g-and-graphene.html
Quote: #English - Physician and scientist Dr. Dietrich Klinghardt talks about 5G and graphene oxide in injectables. Collaborate with La Quinta Columna: https://www.laquintacolumna.info/colabora-con-la-quinta-columna/ "