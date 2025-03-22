BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Israel’s Air Force has confirmed launching extensive airstrikes on Syria’s T-4 Airbase & Palmyra Military Airport in Homs - yesterday, 21st, part 2
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
1314 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
90 views • 6 months ago

Israel’s Air Force has confirmed launching extensive airstrikes on Syria’s T-4 Airbase and Palmyra Military Airport in Homs.

Adding totally different info:

ANCIENT TECH blamed for US flight delays and safety challenges    

Air traffic controllers still rely on binoculars to keep planes from colliding, with floppy disks, aging copper wire telecommunications gear, broken elevators, 50-year-old radars, and chronic staffing shortages characterizing the air traffic control system, according to Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy.  

Tens of billions’ worth of upgrades and a hiring spree will be needed for the much-needed overhaul to rule out deadly incidents like the midair crash between an Army helicopter and an American Airlines regional airliner in January that killed 67 people, Duffy stressed.

Keywords
politicsrussiaeventswarukrainecurrentrussianukrainiansmo
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrighteon.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy