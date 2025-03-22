Israel’s Air Force has confirmed launching extensive airstrikes on Syria’s T-4 Airbase and Palmyra Military Airport in Homs.

ANCIENT TECH blamed for US flight delays and safety challenges

Air traffic controllers still rely on binoculars to keep planes from colliding, with floppy disks, aging copper wire telecommunications gear, broken elevators, 50-year-old radars, and chronic staffing shortages characterizing the air traffic control system, according to Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy.

Tens of billions’ worth of upgrades and a hiring spree will be needed for the much-needed overhaul to rule out deadly incidents like the midair crash between an Army helicopter and an American Airlines regional airliner in January that killed 67 people, Duffy stressed.