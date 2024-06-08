BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
ANGER OVER INJUSTICE!
Brachaim's
Brachaim's
152 followers
Follow
1
10 views • 11 months ago

The devil feeds on anger and rage! That’s why the elite work so tirelessly to stir up anger, hatred and violence! It’s about POWER! And the RAGE is manipulated across the world. Even Believers are increasingly angered over persecutions, imprisonments and crooked judges handing out unmerited prison sentences! The devil’s cauldron is boiling and about to erupt…BUT ANGER OVER INJUSTICE is NOT a sin: Yet what we do with it – And how satan drives us with it - can be catastrophic!


Discover the Scriptural response to all this anger and injustice as Dr. William Schnoebelen reveals POWERFUL, deep truths about ANGER and the SUPERNATURAL SOLUTIONS only Yeshua provides. JOIN BILL & PRAY a powerful prayer for wisdom, power and anointing for all children of Elohim to march through to GLORY at the end of the video!

http://www.withoneaccord.org

schnoebeleninjusticeangerspiritual respnse
