No NATO. No military bases, no military exercises on Ukrainian soil with foreign troops" - Tucker Carlson published an interview with Sergey Lavrov

(full interview also posted with other clips) Cynthia https://www.brighteon.com/dashboard/videos/4900fec9-5be3-402b-83db-b8645ade4728

Journalist Tucker Carlson published an interview with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, for which the American came to Moscow. Regarding possible negotiations between Kiev and Moscow, the Russian Foreign Minister reminded the Western audience of the conditions for peace. Lavrov named Ukraine's non-aligned status and emphasized that four new regions have joined Russia, and that Moscow insists on the abolition of Russophobic laws.





Lavrov told Carlson that we have no doubt that Ukraine would not have been able to use modern long-range weapons without the direct participation of US military personnel. Russia does not want to aggravate the situation and hopes that the US took the use of Oreshnik seriously. If the necessary conclusions are not made, then we are ready to send additional "messages".

“The message we wanted to convey by testing this hypersonic system in real conditions is that we will be ready to do everything to protect our legitimate interests,” Lavrov emphasized