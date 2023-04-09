© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Uns're Heimat
33 views • 04/09/2023
Unsre Heimat das sind nicht nur die Städte und Dörfer.
Unsre Heimat sind auch all die Bäume im Wald.
Unsre Heimat ist das Gras auf der Wiese, das Korn auf dem Feld.
Und die Vögel in der Luft und die Tiere der Erde und die Fische im Fluss sind die Heimat! Und wir lieben die Heimat, die Schöne! Und wir schützen sie, weil sie dem Volke gehört, weil sie unserem Volke gehört.
#DEUTSCHESVOLK #Heimat #Liebe
#Deutschland #Germany #Germania
Zu künstlerischen, nichtkommerziellen Studienzwecken erstellt.
