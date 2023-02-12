Simulation, the Torus, David Icke, the trap

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This is my take on David's idea of the trap, and his belief that the Akash is a malevolent AI. Whilst I agree that some things distract us, and that only if we activate our 12 strand DNA templates, can we immortalize our atoms. From a higher perspective all things serve. 'Source' is neutral, as we should be. Even though there is a quicker way, or the longer scenic route, all experiences ultimately serve our good.. Blessings Kira ♥♥♥ You can find me at https://frequencyandlighthealing.com