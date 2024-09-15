Recent Study Shows Self-Assembly Nanobots in the COVID-19 Injectables

Greg Reese

Research from Korea and Japan confirm previous reports of nanotech in the COVID-19 injectables

Recently published research from Korea and Japan confirm previous reports we’ve heard of nanotech in the COVID-19 injectables.

Contents of the COVID-19 injectables produced by Pfizer and Moderna were examined under a stereo-microscope at four-hundred-times magnification. Specimens were cultured in different media to observe the effect they had on living cells.

The study concluded that the anomalous injuries that have occurred worldwide since the injectables were “pressed upon billions of individuals,” were caused by the nanotechnology contents of the COVID-19 injectables.

The research found cellular toxicity, and over the course of a few weeks, simple one dimensional structures grew into complex three dimensional structures. Numerous artificial self-assembling nano-sized objects of many different shapes. Including animated worm-like entities, discs, chains, spirals, tubes, and right-angle structures containing other artificial structures within them. Some structures even “seemed to appear and then disappear over time.” All of this was found to be well “beyond any expected and acceptable levels of contamination.”

This was first reported on nearly three years ago by Ricardo Delgado and La Quinta Columna, out of Spain. Who found a relationship between the nano-tech and 5G

“The Fifth Column recently published their findings and conclusions on the strange self-assembling nano tech they discovered in the Pfizer mRNA vaccines via Optical Microscopy Analysis.

The objects they found in the vaccine correspond with known items in the scientific record. And the conclusion they come to seems quite clear, that the well documented scientific goal to use nanotechnology in living human beings to form networks capable of controlling several nanomachines, is currently being deployed in the COV-19 vaccines” ~ Greg Reese “5G Powered Graphene Based Nano-Tech in the Pfizer Vaccine” (2022)





5G towers were fired up for the first time in Wuhan the same time they were reportedly experiencing a COVID-19 outbreak. David Icke said there was a relationship between COVID-19 and 5G back in 2020. And it got him banned.

Using Dark-field microscopy, Doctor Ana Maria Mihalcea has found these same artificial nano-structures in the blood of both those who got the COVID-19 injectables, and those who did not.

Decades ago, Silicon Valley guru Ray Kurzweil, said that by 2045, most of human civilization will be non-biological machines thanks to the advancements of nano-robots which could cure aging and death.While talk of mRNA is making it easily into the mainstream, the nano-tech is being ignored.

According to the work at La Quinta Columna, there is no mRNA spike protein. According to their research, it’s all about the nano-tech. Which they recently reported can be “totally destroyed” by a nicotine mixture derived from tobacco and distilled water.

Hopefully this nicotine study will be repeated by other independent scientists, because the mass infection of humanity with experimental nano-tech has now been ignored for at least three years. And all sides of political leadership are steering us towards a brave new world of A.I. and the internet of things. Where being an organic human being seems to not be an option.