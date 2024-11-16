FEMA-CON - Feds Confiscate Property by Force

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Florida, North Carolina, Louisiana, Texas, California, and many more examples have proven that the Federal Government via FEMA and other agencies will confiscate your property. Think your preps are safe? Only if they are well hidden and no one else knows about them. They will go door to door so plan accordingly. They also discriminate heavily. Keep things tight and stay in the shadows.