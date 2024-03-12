P.2 What is the achievement of greatest value in this earthly life for every person? (A SOUL OF SURVIVAL VALUE) MVI_8841

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Watch P.1 here: https://www.brighteon.com/3e1868ea-6748-4fbd-a7c0-7ac335aee703
Joshua ben Joseph said, (paraphrasing) “What does it profit a man if he gains the whole world, but loses his soul?” Our passport out of this mortal coil is a soul of survival value, and it is the easiest achievement to make, although the method is, apparently, a mystery: acceptance of the gift offered by God. This acceptance first, the work of endless spiritual advancement second. Note: this latter point is not ‘salvation by works’, rather, spiritual advancement by works, two very different things.