BUYING FOOD WITH GOLD!
Maniacal money-printing, an unconstitutional finance system, and criminal banking, while the Federal Reserve plans to loot the contents of our bank accounts and surveil our every move. We all need to find ways to transact with each other outside the Beast system.

Buy goldbacks at https://Geni.us/Goldbacks

Join the United Precious Metals Association at https://Geni.us/UPMA

(These are affiliate/referral links that support my work at no extra cost to you.)

