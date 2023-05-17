BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Heads Up! Chinese Migrants Are Landing On Florida's Beaches, 23K Migrant Encounters In March Alone
Alex Hammer
Alex Hammer
224 views • 05/17/2023

#Breaking #News #Florida- CBP reported that Monday morning, four Chinese migrants were dropped off by a boat and came to shore, only to be met with officials who put them in handcuffs.


The four have been taken to Dania Beach and have been interviewed and processed for removal. Hours later, CBP said the total of migrants found was 10. Then they admitted 15 came in, and the other 5 vanished!

 US Customs and Border Protection reported more than 23,000 migrant encounters in South Florida during March Alone!


Learn More: https://www.abcactionnews.com/news/st... #Breaking #News #Florida #Invasion

https://www.msn.com/en-us/news/world/...


Learn More: https://www.msn.com/en-us/news/other/...

