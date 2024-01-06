What is 5th Generation Warfare How Does It Work? This Is How They Do It

Jim Crenshaw
Jan 6, 2024
They do it to us because it works. The masses fall for this crap every time. Hundreds of millions have died. Hundreds of millions will die in the future. All governments are mass murderers. It is the war in and for the mind.
They say there are to many of us. They actually profit from getting us to kill each other.
Source: TruthstreamMedia on YouTube
Mirrored from https://www.bitchute.com/video/2YsX1LpmBaBB/
