Red Pill Nation Hangout #385

1. 9:52 Joe Biden to Democrat Party “I’m not stepping down”

2. 38:29 Twitter/X joins WEF front Global Alliance for Responsible Media (Garm) and immediately start banning accounts

3. 1:06:14 Immigrant Sexual Assault Situation in Europe.

A ) An illegal migrant from Niger was deported on a luxury private jet after brutally raping a 9-year-old girl in Saxony-Anhalt.

B ) Two Afghan migrants have been SPARED PRISON after being convicted of gang raping a 13-year-old girl in Malmö, Sweden.

C ) A popular X account known for exposing migrant crime in Europe (Radio Genoa) has revealed that he is the subject of a "racism" investigation by the Italian police

D ) The Publica was temporarily shut down in the wave of banning over the weekend

4. 1:36:11 Woke Activist Writer Neil Gaiman Faces Sexual Assault Allegations MS Gaming Publications are banning discussion

5. 2:18:57 Tim Pool owns a local skateboarding community that Banned him from event by buying the land and the park

6. 2:46:47 Justin Trudeau not attending Calgary Stampede this year





