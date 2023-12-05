Horrifying Moments! How Russia loses 1,190 Troops, 18 Artillery Systems in 24 Hours

US Military News





Dec 4, 2023





Today, we're delving into the latest developments in the ongoing conflict between Russia and Ukraine. It's been a tumultuous ride, and the numbers we're about to dive into are nothing short of staggering.





In the past 24 hours, Russia's military juggernaut suffered a significant setback, losing 1,190 troops and 18 artillery systems, according to Kyiv's military. It's like they stumbled upon a hidden minefield in the midst of a gruelling winter campaign.





