Horrifying Moments! How Russia loses 1,190 Troops, 18 Artillery Systems in 24 Hours

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
US Military News
Dec 4, 2023
Today, we're delving into the latest developments in the ongoing conflict between Russia and Ukraine. It's been a tumultuous ride, and the numbers we're about to dive into are nothing short of staggering.
In the past 24 hours, Russia's military juggernaut suffered a significant setback, losing 1,190 troops and 18 artillery systems, according to Kyiv's military. It's like they stumbled upon a hidden minefield in the midst of a gruelling winter campaign.
NOTE: Thumbnails are just illustrations
Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=gzr3x8-pg1I