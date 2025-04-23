BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Healing For the Fractured Soul 31: Reclaiming Purity | Hidden Power of Virtue | History of Virginity
Resistance Chicks
Resistance ChicksCheckmark Icon
1449 followers
31 views • 4 months ago

For centuries, religions of all types, as well as pagan societies, have highly valued virginity. What is it about staying sexually pure that cultures around the world put so much emphasis on? Pagan cultures would often sacrifice a virgin to appease the gods. Muslims have perpetual virgins in their version of heaven. Many had to show proof of virginity on wedding nights. Christianity has had a heavy emphasis on purity since its inception, carried on through the priesthood and convents. Is there actually a power beyond the natural into the supernatural for those who dedicate their lives solely to the service of God and others? Can virtue be reclaimed once lost? Let's dive in. Read More: https://www.resistancechicks.com/healing-for-the-fractured-soul-session-31/


Keywords
healingpedophiliadeliverancemolestationdidpurityself helpincestsex traffickingcounselinghealthy relationshipsvirtueproverbs 31broken heart syndromeinner healingvirginitympdsplit personalitiesdysfunctional familiescoping mechanismsfractured mindpstdheal broken hearts
