Special Report: City Council presents unscheduled defense of police officer by Police Chief Joseph Platzer

Eileen talks about the canceled Port Huron City Council meeting from November 27th, 2023, due to the absence of action items on the agenda, and the December 11th City Council Meeting which featured an undisclosed agenda presented by Chief Platzer, which was about the investigation into the death of Josh Conant.

