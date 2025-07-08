What Epstein Client List? Trump, DOJ Play Dumb on Child Sex Trafficker

July 8, 2025 - We’ll look into the Trump Administration now defending the indefensible, saying there is no Epstein client list, no blackmail materials, or proof that the world’s most infamous child trafficker had clients. It makes NO sense.





Thanks for watching and praying!





Follow us on X and Facebook:

https://x.com/ColleyBob

https://www.facebook.com/prayingcitizen





To support our work, or get the newsletter, go to:

LoriColley.substack.com