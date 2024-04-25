NO ONE SURVIVED! Russian Missiles Wiped Out A Large BASE of US and Polish Mercenaries In KUPYANSK!

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
Against the background of the successful advance of the Russian army on the battlefield, Russian combat aviation, together with missile forces, continues to launch massive missile strikes throughout Ukraine. At the same time, it is worth noting that these missile strikes occur with a difference of one or two days. The main goal of these Russian massive missile strikes is to prevent the Ukrainian army from regrouping, replenishing its forces and completely depriving it of logistics chains through which the Armed Forces of Ukraine regularly receive various types of weapons and so-called mercenaries from NATO countries..................
******************************************************
Support BORZZIKMAN :
Become a Patron - https://www.patreon.com/user?u=22393167
WebMoney:
Z287850237751 (USD)
E356280180033 (EUR)
Bitcoin: 1Lv4nnM1ZJVW1GJMUeGMCZXPXz8xeKuGTf
Mirrored - BORZZIKMAN
To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net
The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net/