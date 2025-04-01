4 Civilian Crew: The Crew Dragon spacecraft has embarked on its first orbital flight over Earth's poles

The Crew Dragon spacecraft has embarked on its first orbital flight over Earth's poles. (last night)

According to SpaceX, the Fram2 mission will last several days, with the flight taking place at an altitude of approximately 440 kilometers (273 miles). Notably, there are no Americans among the "Framonauts."

A wealthy Chinese-born bitcoin entrepreneur, a Norwegian cinematographer, a German robotics expert and an Australian adventurer blasted off atop a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket Monday, kicking off the first crewed flight over the North and South poles.

Using a first stage booster making its sixth fight — another first for a Crew Dragon - liftoff from historic pad 39A at the Kennedy Space Center came on time at 9:46 p.m. EDT.

https://www.cbsnews.com/news/spacex-crew-first-flight-around-earths-poles/

Trump’s tariffs will explode prices on cars, electronics and clothes: here’s by how much

Zero hour is approaching on another round of Trump tariffs, with the White House saying the president would announce new “country-based” duties that “will roll back the unfair trade practices that have been ripping off our country for decades” on April 2.

Consumers are bracing for the worst, with critics dubbing the tariff wars the “largest” effective “tax hike in US history.” Here are the goods hardest hit:

🚙 Vehicles: A 25% tariff on foreign-built cars has already been implemented, bumping up prices for new vehicles $4-15k.

🛒 Groceries: Mexico-sourced produce prices have spiked 10-25% due to tariffs. Same for processed and canned goods, which are up 5-15%.

👕 Clothing: Imported apparel prices have jumped 10-30%.

🛋 Furniture & Appliances: Up 5-15% and $100-$300, respectively, since tariffs were introduced.

📱 Consumer Electronics: Duties on made in China devices like laptops and smartphones have made them $50-$200 more expensive.

🪵 Building Materials and Components: The cost of lumber and steel has spiked, with steel now 5% more expensive, and lumber up 14% year-to-date, adding up to $9,200 to the price of a new home.

❓What could US find difficult replacing?

🔶 The US has been outsourcing semiconductor and other electronic component production since the 1970s, and reestablishing a domestic production base will prove costly and time-consuming. Meanwhile, producers face higher prices and potential shortages.

🔶 The era of fast fashion long enjoyed by Americans may be coming to an end, since there is no feasible way for domestic producers to match foreign prices.

🎰 Trump’s big gamble

Trump knows tariffs mean higher prices, candidly admitting recently that he “couldn’t care less” if cars cost more, “because people are going to start buying American cars.”

Treasury chief Scott Bessent said last month that “access to cheap goods is not the essence of the American dream,” and that good jobs, “upward mobility and economic security” are more important.



