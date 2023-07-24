King of the Jews? Donald Trump Given Crown of Jerusalem

President Trump was presented with the Crown of Jerusalem. He hinted that he could leave the USA and lead Israel. Sam Altman launched Worldcoin today. The company plans to use its orb to scan the eyeballs of every human on the planet. A 911 call was placed from Barack Obama’s Martha’s Vineyard home to report a dead body in the nearby pond. A massive fireball over southern US states frightened people who thought it was the end of the world. And there’s talk tonight of civil war in Israel and Israeli citizens vent their anger at Bibi Netanyahu’s extremist government. All this and more on today's edition of TruNews.





Rick Wiles, Doc Burkhart. Airdate 7/24/23





