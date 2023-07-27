© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Mark Zuckerberg Privately Told Facebook Execs To Be Cautious About mRNA Vaccines Because "We Just Don't Know The Long-Term Side Effects Of Basically Modifying People's DNA And RNA."
He Then Censored Scientists, Doctors, And mRNA Vaccine-Injured Individuals.
https://twitter.com/KanekoaTheGreat/status/1676792059267788802