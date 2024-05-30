BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Toxins You Don’t Think About...Part: 2
THE REALITY OF HEALTH
Unseen Toxins in Everyday Items: Feminine Products, Band-Aids, and More | Reality of Health Podcast Part 2

In this episode of the Reality of Health Podcast, I dive into part two of the 'Toxins You Don't Think About' series. Discover the hidden dangers in everyday items such as feminine hygiene products, band-aids, cardboard, contact lenses, sunscreens, alcohol, mattresses, receipts, microwave popcorn, and even pasta and cereals. Learn about the chemicals involved, their potential health risks, and how to avoid them for a healthier lifestyle. Tune in to find out how you can make simple changes to reduce exposure to these harmful toxins.


00:00 Introduction and Recap

00:50 The Hidden Dangers of Feminine Products

04:01 Surprising Toxins in Everyday Items

05:20 The Truth About Produce and Textiles

08:24 Unexpected Toxins in Common Products

12:26 The Shocking Reality of Food Packaging

13:27 Conclusion and Final Thoughts

Keywords
food safetysunscreenbpahidden toxinsphthalatesclean livingpastacerealbrasricecardboarddioxinpfasenvironmental toxinsunderwearcontact lensesfeminine hygieneapeeltoxic chemicals in foodplastic toxinssafe band-aidsfoam mattress toxinsskincare toxinscontact lens solutionalcohol beverages
