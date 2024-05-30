Toxins You Don’t Think About...Part: 2

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Unseen Toxins in Everyday Items: Feminine Products, Band-Aids, and More | Reality of Health Podcast Part 2
In this episode of the Reality of Health Podcast, I dive into part two of the 'Toxins You Don't Think About' series. Discover the hidden dangers in everyday items such as feminine hygiene products, band-aids, cardboard, contact lenses, sunscreens, alcohol, mattresses, receipts, microwave popcorn, and even pasta and cereals. Learn about the chemicals involved, their potential health risks, and how to avoid them for a healthier lifestyle. Tune in to find out how you can make simple changes to reduce exposure to these harmful toxins.
00:00 Introduction and Recap
00:50 The Hidden Dangers of Feminine Products
04:01 Surprising Toxins in Everyday Items
05:20 The Truth About Produce and Textiles
08:24 Unexpected Toxins in Common Products
12:26 The Shocking Reality of Food Packaging
13:27 Conclusion and Final Thoughts