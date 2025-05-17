HOAX Alert: Trump-Netanyahu “Break up” a False Flag to Give Jews full License to CRUSH Gaza and the World

Frankie Stockes joins Stew to discuss the latest in Trump and his new admin’s WAR against “Noticers” - including new legislation that will criminalize any hint of “anti-Semitism,” and a staged hoax “Break up” between Trump and Netanyahu!

⚠️ Western Civilization Is Under Siege ⚠️ A foreign invasion of corrupt values is infecting our culture, and it's no accident. 🎥 Watch OCCUPIED, the bold truth exposing the cultural takeover. This is not just influence. It’s an occupation. We uncovered the agenda. See who’s behind it. Know what’s coming next. 🚨 Watch Now: https://stewpeters.com/occupied/ 🔗 Share it. Talk about it. Stand against it. Truth is the first step to taking it all back.

Memorial Day Special: Freedom Isn’t Free, But This Deal Almost Is! 🇺🇸

Honor truth, freedom, and American values with the Stew Peters Annual Subscription on Locals now 15% OFF for a limited time! 🎯 That’s less than $7/month compared to other overpriced $15+ media subscriptions. Why pay more for censorship? 🔥 Unlock Benefits members alone don’t get: ✅ Exclusive Behind-the-Scenes Content ✅ Direct Interactions with Stew Peters ✅ Early Access to Breaking Reports ✅ VIP Event Opportunities ✅ Entry to Live Giveaways. This Memorial Day, invest in truth, and keep your hard-earned dollars where they matter most. 🔗 Join now and save: https://stewpeters.locals.com/support/promo/FREEDOM

🛒 Shop the Official SPN Store 🛒 for all things Stew Crew merchandise and more! Every purchase supports uncensored journalism and the mission to expose the truth. 🔗 Shop Now: https://spnstore.com/

JProof: The People’s Coin. Founded by Stew Peters, JProof isn’t just a token; it’s a decentralized movement for truth, freedom, and financial independence. No Sellouts. No Compromise. Just Real Vision. Join a growing community of freedom lovers ready to reshape the future. 🔥 Why JProof?

✅ Community Driven Mission ✅ Financial Firewall Against Global Manipulation ✅ Access to Exclusive ✅ Not a Fan Club, a Freedom Mission 🔗 Follow the Movement and Take the Next Step: x.com/jproofcoin: jproof.ai

These loyal and courageous sponsors chose to stand with us despite the cancel culture backlash. Support their bravery below:

Where is your money going? The IRS wants you to feel powerless, but there is a way out of this tyranny. No law requires 99% of Americans to file and pay income tax. Go to https://freedomlawschool.org/stew to learn more about Freedom Law School.

Cortez Wealth Management provides financial planning for you and your family. Find out how you can rely on this America First financial advisory and get your retirement plan today by calling 813-448-3446 or by visiting https://cortezwm.com

Are you Stressed? Can’t Sleep? BIOptimizers Magnesium Breakthrough Changed Everything 👉 http://bioptimizers.com/stewpeters (Use code stewpeters to save 10%). You will sleep more deeply and wake up refreshed. Money-back guarantee 🎁 Subscribe for discounts + free gifts!

✝️ Christ Is Key — https://www.christiskey.life🔥 Join the movement: Put Christ first in a fallen world https://www.christiskey.life/about🛡️ Stand for truth. Live boldly. Speak life.

💪 Boost strength, recovery & vitality with IGF-1 — https://www.getigf1.com🏷️ Use code STEW at checkout for a discount⚡ Natural support for performance, muscle growth & energy

🛡️ Protect Your Family with Zelenko’s Medical Kit 🛡️Now available for purchase! This kit includes vital medications like Ivermectin, Hydroxychloroquine, and Other Essential Medications. Get Your Zelenko Medical Kit Now: https://zstackprotocol.com and use promo code "SPN" for $48 off and free shipping!

📡 May is Electromagnetic Radiation Awareness Month. Did you know wireless radiation is everywhere—home, work, school... even in your pocket? 😳 Join us Tuesday, May 20 at 12 PM CDT for a stress-free webinar on minimizing exposure and improving well-being—without fear or overwhelm. Featuring experts from Geophilia, including Dr. Lydia Gian. de León and Arturo Ponce de León.

👉 Register now: https://abovephone.com/stewpeters/. Use promo code STEW #EMRAwareness #WirelessRadiation #HealthyLiving #AbovePhone

Preserve heart health and be the best version of yourself with Cardio Miracle by checking out: http://HighPowerHeart.com.

NO FILTERS: Clean up your AIR with these high-quality air filtration systems, and protect yourself from shedding: http://airwaterhealing.com/ Promo code “STEW”

Mirrored - Stew Peters Network

------------

To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net

https://christs.net/

The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net/