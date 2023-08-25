Will the Democrats' Rogue Justice Permanently Damage The Country? | Mark Levin

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
As Donald Trump’s legal woes escalate, a fierce debate rages: will state charges overrule Federal precedent and prevent Trump from winning the presidency? Mark provides a convincing argument that a state cannot cripple the Executive Branch. Will legal common sense prevail or will the Democrats' rogue justice permanently damage our constitutional republic?
https://get.blazetv.com/levin/