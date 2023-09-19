Azerbaijan publishes the destruction of an Armenian army facility using the Israeli Spike NLOS ATGM

The Ministry of Defense of Azerbaijan reported the use of high-precision weapons in Karabakh against the positions of the Armenian Armed Forces and military facilities

The Ministry of Defense of Azerbaijan accused the Armenian Armed Forces in the Karabakh region of shelling, mining of territories, and engineering improvements to combat positions. The department reported that as part of the anti-terrorist operation, advanced and deep positions and long-term firing points, as well as combat vehicles and military facilities of the Armenian Armed Forces are being disabled.

Meanwhile, residents of Stepanakert publish footage of sirens in the city - it is reported that there are explosions and the city is being shelled by the Azerbaijani armed forces.



