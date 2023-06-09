Do You Have Your Global Digital Certification of Covid Vaccination?

This is the mark of the beast and all nations will be deceived by this sorcery; giving access to their bodies to be defiled by science and technology.

1 Corinthians 3:17 KJV Bible

“If any man defile the temple of God, him shall God destroy; for the temple of God is holy, which temple ye are.”

Revelation 18:23 KJV Bible

23 And the light of a candle shall shine no more at all in thee; and the voice of the bridegroom and of the bride shall be heard no more at all in thee: for thy merchants were the great men of the earth; for by thy sorceries were all nations deceived.





What is in your best interest? Most of the Church as we know it, will join Mystery Babylon to save their lives getting their global health certificate.

Matthew 16:25-26

King James Version Bible

25 For whosoever will save his life shall lose it: and whosoever will lose his life for my sake shall find it.

26 For what is a man profited, if he shall gain the whole world, and lose his own soul? or what shall a man give in exchange for his soul?





Those who do not give the devil the access he needs directly will be led to do so via a one world monetary system in a cashless society: the love of money is the root of all evil. No one will be expected to survive outside this system. Everyone in it will be led to spiritual desolation.













