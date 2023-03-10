BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Revelation Ch.13 The Sea Beast, Land Beast, & Mark of the Beast (Catholic Apocalypse Part 8)
High Hopes
High Hopes
3282 followers
2
6 views • 03/10/2023

Dr. Taylor Marshall


Oct 21, 2016

Join Dr. Taylor Marshall line by line as he guides us through Revelation Chapter 13 which describes the Roman Sea Beast and the Israelite Land Beast, as well as the Mark of the Beast and how it relates to how Christians think and relate to political structures in our day. This is the one Catholic Apocalypse episode that you will not want to miss!


This podcast is brought to you by the New Saint Thomas Institute. Discover online Catholic classes and earn your certificate in Catholic theology at the New Saint Thomas Institute. To register for online Catholic classes please visit http://newsaintthomas.com.


To subscribe to the Taylor Marshall Show or download an audio version of this podcast please go to https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/dr-taylor-marshall-podcast/id689871918?mt=2


Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Wo91rbp44Xc


Keywords
bible studychristianisraelcatholicmark of the beastrevelationromedr taylor marshallsea beastland beastpolitical structureshow christians think
