© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
‼️Users Who Share ‘Non-Mainstream Content’ Online ‼️🪱👻
Microsoft has announced plans to disable the computers of people who share ‘non-mainstream’ content online, in an attempt to combat so-called ‘misinformation’ in the run-up to the 2024 election.
SOURCE:
https://thepeoplesvoice.tv/microsoft-to-disable-computers-of-users-who-share-non-mainstream-content-online/