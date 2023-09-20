© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
BREAKING: An emergency declaration has been issued in Eagle Pass, Texas after a surge of migrants invaded the southern border.
The declaration was made by Eagle Pass mayor Rolando Salinas after over a thousand migrants crossed the border.
Most of the migrants are coming from Venezuela by train according to Fox's
No need to worry. The border is completely secure according to the Biden White House.
