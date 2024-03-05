BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

UN accuses Israel of 'intentionally starving' people in Gaza (mirrored)
Contrarian
Contrarian
1967 followers
Follow
2
Download MP3
Share
Report
61 views • 03/05/2024

Mirrored from YouTube channel TRT World at:-

https://youtu.be/ZnHUmo2cO2U?si=Exijcol0EVzEU-bJ

5 Mar 2024

The United Nations have accused Israel of "intentionally starving" people in Gaza since the 8th of October, and targeting civilians seeking humanitarian aid. The UN Human Rights Council's report condemned of the so called flour massacre, and urged Israel to end its campaign of starvation in Gaza.


The UN's children's agency UNICEF said that deaths from malnutrition will skyrocket without more help. Malnutrition in northern Gaza is said to be extreme. The number of people killed by Israel's military offensive continues to soar, the death toll now stands at 30,631. TRT World's Joel Flynn reports.


Subscribe:

http://trt.world/subscribe

Livestream: http://trt.world/ytlive

Facebook: http://trt.world/facebook

Twitter: http://trt.world/twitter

Instagram: http://trt.world/instagram

Visit our website: http://trt.world


Keywords
jerusalemisraelpalestinegenocideapartheidgeorgiagazastarvationfamineabby martinbdsland grabethnic cleansingsettlerspledgeintifadaempire filesamnesty internationalevictionthefgaza fights for freedom
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy