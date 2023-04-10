NWCR's Removing the Liberal Blindfold - 04/10/2023

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Riley Gaines a female champion, who was assaulted, held for ransom and extorted by the Liberal leftists and TRANS people, is pushing back. And I say God Bless Her. She is showing more gonads than most people out here. Hopefully her bravery will start a new movement here in America, for one needs to be started. This trans movement is nothing but evil and will only lead people to HELL.