❗️Syria: Homs officially collapsed - Syrian army left without a fight

Sounds bad, the following from, @Lebanese News and Updates:

❗️Homs has officially collapsed, the Syrian army has left the city without a fight.

The Syrian army has also been ordered to withdraw from Latakia mountains towards the city.



There are high level orders to withdraw without a fight.



There will be no fight even for Damascus. It's too late, and this will avoid unnecessary bloodshed.

I sincerely hope Hezbullah withdraws in time, evacuates what they can back to Lebanon and safely disengage fast.

Losing any fighter or risking any captive is going to be unnecessary and painful. Hezbullah's leadership knows best, so we'll see what happens.

I have nothing else to say but God help those who will be persecuted, and those who will be imprisoned unjustly and denied freedom, and may God mercy on Syria.

A whole era is done for in the Levant.



Let's see what the future will hold. Let's see what the future will hold my fellow Lebanese...

added later:

The Syrian army withdrew from Rankous and points near Sednaya prison and the southern countryside of Zabadani.

They also withdrew from Shuknah area in eastern Homs. Basically withdrew from everywhere.

from @Lebanese News and Updates

Adding:

Planes from Damascus to Russia fly twice a week, and those who have purchased tickets can use these flights, the Russian Embassy in Syria told RIA Novosti.

The diplomatic mission is operating as usual and remains in constant contact with the Syrian side and fellow citizens.