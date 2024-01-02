2024 Is Off To A Wild Start!-NOW THE END BEGINS-JAN 1 2024

A quick succession of dozens of earthquakes struck Japan's main island of Honshu today – the worst being a 7.6 magnitude that hit at 4.10pm local time. At least six people are buried under the rubble, the government said, adding that the army had been deployed to aid rescue efforts. A huge fire is also currently raging in the residential area of Wajima, Ishikawa which was close to the epicenter of the successive earthquakes. The after-effects of the earthquakes are being felt in North Korea, South Korea and Russia's Far East, which have all issued tsunami warnings to local populations. Welcome to Day 1 of 2024, it's gonna be a wild ride as it's also Day 1,386 of 15 Days To Flatten The Curve. On this episode of the NTEB Prophecy News Podcast, things are off the charts as we've been warning you. In the Middle East, the US military is defending against missile attacks from Houthi rebels in the Red Sea, Gaza lies in a ruinous heap, transgender women are now allow to fight biological women in the boxing ring, and by all accounts America is headed for a second Civil War. Donald Trump and Joe Biden are both saying that if the other is elected, America will not survive. Everywhere you look, nothing but trouble, lots and lots of end times trouble. The UN 2030 Agenda is being released in increments as it works to prepare the world to receive Antichrist. Yet, in the midst of all this bleakness, there is hope and good news. The good news is that all these dystopian headlines are also a sign of just how close we are to the Pretribulation Rapture of the Church, and that is cause for great rejoicing.



