Our Lady's Message to Luz de Maria for March 11, 2023

Quo Vadis

Beloved children of My Heart:

I INVITE YOU TO ADORE MY DIVINE SON IN THE NAME OF ALL HUMANITY.

I URGE YOU TO LIVE THIS LENT IN A PERMANENT EFFORT TO MAKE THEM BETTER SPIRITUALLY.

It is embarrassing that they wait for Lent to plan the tour of the Major Week to find facilities and go on vacation to the beach, continuing in lust and the overflow of sin!

It is shameful that they continue to be stubborn in being worse every moment, giving themselves up to the vainglory and that selfishness that leads them to look at their brothers as less!

What pride the one who floods even through the pores of the skin those children of this Mother who do not admit a mistake when they have made it and those who do not know how to ask for forgiveness or admire with total transparency the virtues of their brothers!

This acting and acting fills me with sadness in the face of the constant threat of those children of My Divine Son and this Mother.

BE PRUDENT, IT IS NECESSARY THAT THE CUSTOMS OF THE PAST ARE PAST AND AS DIGNIFIED CHILDREN OF THIS MOTHER THEY ARE "RENEWED INSIDE WITH A GENEROUS SPIRIT".

As a humanity:

They don't look at the strength that evil has taken within society...

You do not wish to see the outrages against My Divine Son at this delicate moment for all of you...

My Children,

THE TIME OF LENT CALLS THEM TO LOOK AT THE ACTING AND ACTING PERSONALLY, NOT THE OTHERS, BUT THE PERSONAL

AND MAINTAINING THE FIRM PURPOSE OF DEPENDING THE SINFUL BAD CUSTOMS OF THE PAST.

The elements of Nature are agitated all over the planet, so the human creature will be limited when moving from one place to another, the winds will be sudden without giving any indication of the great suffering for the human creature.

Dear children:

THE CHURCH OF MY DIVINE SON HAS BEEN REDUCED AND IT IS THAT THE CONFUSION ENTERED it.

My children are in need of advice, guidance, sensitivity, knowledge and reflection.

Children, the disease is advancing and the war may seem to be stopped for a very short time, but it comes back stronger.

They make fun of the medicines they have received from the Casa Paterna...

Without sanity they will roam the streets for help when the diseases appear and they do not have to fight them.

Pray beloved children, pray, an unexpected news comes out of Vatican City, connoisseurs of My Revelations will call their brothers to reconsider.

Pray beloved children, pray, the intelligence of My children must be used to move towards good and not to go back towards evil.

Pray beloved children, pray, the decline of the economy begins and Latin America suffers from a dollar in decline.

Pray beloved children, pray, the moon enters eclipse, the sun enters eclipse...

Look at the signs, My children!

As a generation they have moved so far away from My Divine Son that the human creature is easily prey to everything that comes before his eyes.

Dear children, the shortage begins on Earth, the economy shudders from the bowels and My children fall into despair, taking their own lives when they feel that their economy is disappearing.

Pay attention, children! Pay attention to the offers of new economic measures, the paper will become metal.

Beloved of My Heart, humanity enters into greater conflicts of all kinds.

IN THE MIDST OF TORMENT, MY MATERNAL LOVE COMES TO EACH OF YOU TO COMFORT YOU.

As a Mother I assure you that I will not foresee you, I will encourage you to perceive My Heavenly Aroma, as a consolation so that you have the certainty that I will help you.

IN THE MOST DIFFICULT PART OF THE GREAT PURIFICATION, MY DIVINE SON WILL ADORE WITH HIS LOVE HIS FAITHFUL who ACCOMPANY HIM IN THE HOLY SACRAMENT OF THE ALTAR.

THE HOLY SPIRIT, COMFORTER OF HUMAN CREATURES, WILL ILLUMINATE THEM IN A SPECIAL WAY AT THE TIME OF THE GREAT TRIBULATION.

Children, you will continue to be stubborn and foolish, because you will not hear or look or understand or see what you have lost by refusing the Graces of the Comforter of souls: the Holy Spirit.

Children of My Divine Son:

Without getting tired, continue in the midst of the tests and the daily onslaughts...

Without getting tired, continue in the midst of the joys that are not every day...

Without getting tired, continue to thank God the Father for the Gift of life and repair for those who end up with so many innocents who are martyred at the hands of their oppressors.

Come children, let's go to My Divine Son!

Increase the faith, who walk towards My Divine Son.

Use the senses of the spirit and be like the action and act of My Divine Son.

AS QUEEN AND MOTHER OF RECENT TIMES, I CALL ON YOU TO PRAY FOR THE CONVERSION OF THE GREATEST NUMBER OF SOULS AND TO BE Fraternal.

