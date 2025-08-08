BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Return of the Lequios: Uncovering the Lost Identity of Pre-Colonial Filipinos
TheGodCulture
TheGodCulture
33 views • 1 month ago

Long before the Philippines was known by its modern name, it was home to a powerful and wealthy civilization—the Lequios. Described by Portuguese explorers like Antonio Galvão and marked on 16th-century maps like the Dourado Map, the Lequios were skilled shipbuilders, traders in gold, and a dominant presence in Southeast Asia.


So why were they erased from mainstream history?


In this video, we dive into forgotten archives and ancient maps to explore how the Lequios were not Japanese as some believe—but pre-colonial Filipinos. Evidence places them in Luzon, trading up and down the coasts, with links to major volcanic events like the eruption of Mount Pinatubo.


From the capital of a majestic city to gold-rich trade routes in Pangasinan and La Union—this is a legacy worth reclaiming.


✨ Discover the truth that colonial propaganda tried to erase.

📚 Read more on our blog: https://thegodculturephilippines.com


👉 Subscribe, Like & Share to help reclaim the history of the Filipino people.


#Lequios #PhilippineHistory #LostCivilization #PreColonialPhilippines #Galvao #DouradoMap #AncientMaps #FilipinoHeritage #TheGodCulture #Ophir #LuzonHistory #ReclaimHistory #HiddenHistory #MountPinatubo #AncientAsia #TruthInHistory

