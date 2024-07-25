Is the United States secret service guilty of complicity : criminals massive cover up Christopher Ray in secret service Director both need to be arrested

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Is the United States secret service guilty of complicity : Is the United States secret service guilty of a mind-boggling level of incompetence or conspiracy to commit murder: What a bunch of b******* these people are nothing but corrupt anybody that believes the propaganda that comes from our government has no idea how a legitimate investigation should be handled these people are criminals massive cover up Christopher Ray in secret service director both need to be arrested
Sent from Proton Mail Android