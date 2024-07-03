US Sports Basketball Feat. Phoenix Mercury vs. Indiana Fever | FULL GAME HIGHLIGHTS | June 30, 2024

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
College Basketball Body
by Brijesh Patel
The Off-Season is a critical time for developing strength, power and becoming a better athlete. Typically basketball athletes have used football off-season templates to prepare them for their upcoming seasons. This is a flawed approach as both types of athletes have a number of differences that should be reflected in their training. This video series is the ultimate resource on how to develop a strength training plan for your entire off-season specifically for basketball players that is currently used by Division I and professional basketball players. Coach B lays out his entire program from the beginning to the end and shows a number of progressions that can be used in any program
Today we have a solid SG/F prospect out of South Carolina, and more Caitlyn Clark (can't get enough frankly) as she leads her Fever into the much anticipated matchup against Phoenix. Enjoy!
Video credits:
Lucy Brewer (Class of 2025) - Basketball Recruiting Video - 8th Grade (Highlights)
Lucy Brewer (Greenville, SC)
League Academy/Charles Townes Center
Wade Hampton High School
FBC Carolina Hawks
5' 10"
130 lbs
SF/PF
Captain
12 pts/game
4 blocks/game
sintaxtheterrific
@sintaxtheterrific
https://www.youtube.com/@sintaxtheterrific
Phoenix Mercury vs. Indiana Fever | FULL GAME HIGHLIGHTS | June 30, 2024
All W. All Here. Try to Keep Up.
The WNBA App is the one stop shop for unmatched women's basketball coverage and exclusive access, on and of the court.
