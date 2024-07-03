US Sports Basketball Feat. Phoenix Mercury vs. Indiana Fever | FULL GAME HIGHLIGHTS | June 30, 2024

Presented on US Sports by CoachTube.

College Basketball Body

by Brijesh Patel

The Off-Season is a critical time for developing strength, power and becoming a better athlete. Typically basketball athletes have used football off-season templates to prepare them for their upcoming seasons. This is a flawed approach as both types of athletes have a number of differences that should be reflected in their training. This video series is the ultimate resource on how to develop a strength training plan for your entire off-season specifically for basketball players that is currently used by Division I and professional basketball players. Coach B lays out his entire program from the beginning to the end and shows a number of progressions that can be used in any program

Today we have a solid SG/F prospect out of South Carolina, and more Caitlyn Clark (can't get enough frankly) as she leads her Fever into the much anticipated matchup against Phoenix. Enjoy!





Lucy Brewer (Class of 2025) - Basketball Recruiting Video - 8th Grade (Highlights)

Lucy Brewer (Greenville, SC)

League Academy/Charles Townes Center

Wade Hampton High School

FBC Carolina Hawks

5' 10"

130 lbs

SF/PF

Captain

12 pts/game

4 blocks/game

Phoenix Mercury vs. Indiana Fever | FULL GAME HIGHLIGHTS | June 30, 2024

