Sherbrooke Village Trip 2023

We spent the day as explorers at Sherbrooke Village NS. It was a hot day and with all of those layers on it is no wonder women used to faint so much LOL. The kids didn’t like the heat and my have gotten bored too easily but we really enjoyed it and we learned a lot about living in 1867. So many of those skills are practically lost now. Too bad more people haven’t kept those skills alive, might come in handy soon.

and

Follow us on social media at:

Pinterest: https://www.pinterest.ca/mrscharityh/

Youtube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCvlXRbqzh-u3SdHaHfINSbw?view_as=public



