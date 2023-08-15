FORCED VAX COMING, HIGHLY CENSORED UPDATE AUG 2023 EUTHANASIA TROJAN HORSE OF DESOLATION

*WARNING Biden through w.h.o treaty is PLANNING A FORCED VACCINATION WITH MILITARY AND FEMA. Lloyd video is older than it was presented to me. Supreme court shot this down. But now has been over come by the w.h.o treaty. Next episodeI will cover.



******************WARNING!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! DEADLY INCOMING***********

Fe2+2Fe3++8OH--- Fe3O4+4H2O Super Para Magneto Transfer of Nano- Lipid Particulates Iron Oxide Graphene Oxide Luciferin Phosphates

*WARNING DEPARTMENT OF DEFENCE IS PLANNING A FORCED VACCINATION WITH MILITARY AND FEMA *

HIGHLY CENSORED UPDATES APRIL 2023, POLY CRISIS WARFARE, TROJAN HORSE CAPTURE OLIGARCHIES MOVE

https://www.bitchute.com/video/yNqmtebnHIig/

HIGHLY CENSORED UPDATE, 5TH GENERATION WARFARE, COLLAPSE IMMINENT, MARCH 2023, BEGINNING OF SORROWS,

https://www.bitchute.com/video/3NdWYj6Sh3ji/

VACCINE INDUCED ACUTE PSYCHOSIS HALLUCINATIONS

https://www.bitchute.com/video/nvSlAc7DWAwj/

HIGHLY CENSORED UPDATE MID DEC 2022 HIDDEN HAND.

https://www.bitchute.com/video/3qYDjpOIkohE/

HIGHLY CENSORED UPDATE 11 29 22 LOCOMOTIVE BREATH

https://www.bitchute.com/video/uzQg5vxRpZ2l/

X MARKS THE ECLIPSE OF continental U.S

AUGUST 21ST 2017

APRIL 8TH 2024

OCTOBER 14TH 2023

APRIL 8TH NEW YOUR ACCORDING TI CHRIST!

ALAPH SYMBOL X MARKS THE SPOT BEHOLD THE 7 YEAR GRACE PERIOD!

He cuts his tree at the root, a river with an end! What say ye? Does truth come unto you? Does truth not fill the void? The Forest echoes in laughter, will you be in or out?

116 Holy Torah Predictions of Christ and 100 Fulfilled! The remainder is his return with an Iron Rod!

There are over 100 examples of predicted events of Christ between Old Testament and New Testament. This is number 13

Infruition 2.0 No Denial of His Power https://youtu.be/e5DclpONJG8

Infruition 2.1 Fulfillment of the Prophecy of our Lord https://youtu.be/VykCwcL-pHI

Infruition 3.0 No Denial of HIS Power https://youtu.be/3OF8o6GIPE0

Infruition 4.0 The Return https://youtu.be/VGQMvYiJpFg

Infruition 5.0, The Word Became Him https://youtu.be/j0bFfNpyXwk

Infruition 6.0 God Never Changes his mind https://youtu.be/vT298bCQI8Y

Infruition 7.0 It Was Written https://youtu.be/zULdJ174tJ8

INFRUITION Fulfillment 8.0, The Father pre-told of His sacrifice of His Son on the Cross!)

https://youtu.be/XgkIvNvbZ38

INFRUITION 9.0 NO BONES BROKEN https://youtu.be/IOh8mZrY_iA

INFRUITION 10.0 JESUS CHRIST UPHELD THE LAW,And to whom is the arm of the Lord Revealed https://youtu.be/hI0LFYXECuo

INFRUITION 11.0 Why Do The Nations Conspire and The People Plot In Vain?

https://youtu.be/ycAok_y5Bsk

INFRUITION 12.0, THE FIRST PENTECOST, THE HOLY SPIRIT IN ANCIENT SCRIPTURE

https://www.bitchute.com/video/OyLC3RTzjmfn/

Infruition 13.0 Prophetic Promises Fulfilled https://youtu.be/wwKm8qhtk_Q

Infruition 14. https://youtu.be/rcx2Ukclfdw