West Ham 1-2 Aston Villa: Jhon Duran's Late Goal Hands Julen Lopetegui a Debut Win

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
In a dramatic finish to his first match in charge, Julen Lopetegui's era at Aston Villa began with a heartbreaking defeat for West Ham. Jhon Duran delivered a decisive blow with a late goal, sealing a 2-1 victory for Villa and leaving the Hammers to grapple with the sting of a painful last-minute loss. WATCH MORE!