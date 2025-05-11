BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
TV star suffers VAXX induced SHINGLES
The Prisoner
The PrisonerCheckmark Icon
10084 followers
Follow
6
425 views • 4 months ago

@hollywilloughby Had my vaccine yesterday... straight forward and seamless... felt super emotional (it’s been tough right?) Thank you to our incredible @nhsengland for everything... for being there when you need them most. We are so lucky to live in a country that has a system that has rolled out vaccines so successfully...Back to work today with a spring in my step...💙 🌈

https://www.instagramDOTcom/p/COhz7TCBPLm/?hl=en

###

Holly's Had Her Vaccine! But Phillip is Disappointed He Didn't Get a Badge | This Morning

May 6, 2021 #thismorning #phillipandholly #alisonanddermot

Yesterday, Holly got her first covid vaccine. She shared her experience and opened up a can of worms. Turns out she got a badge to remember her experience.. but Phil didn't!

Broadcast on 06/05/21

https://www.youtubeDOTcom/watch?v=RTwZ_exsZlw

###

Holly Willoughby has celebrated having her Covid vaccine, saying that it was ‘quite an emotional experience’.

On Thursday’s edition of This Morning, Holly and her co-host Phillip Schofield opened the programme by talking about her going for her jab yesterday.

‘Excited here in the studio, because you’ve been done!’ Phillip said to Holly, to which she replied: ‘I’ve been done – I am fully vaccinated.

‘Yesterday I went for my vaccine and I stood in the queue and I went in – totally seamless, all fine.’

https://metro.coDOTuk/2021/05/06/holly-willoughby-says-it-was-emotional-having-covid-vaccine-14529936/

###

Holly and Phillip break their silence as they reunite on This Morning after a MONTH... following her battle with shingles and his time off during his brother Tim's child sex abuse trial

Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield have reunited on This Morning for the first time in over a month. On Monday, following a painful bout of shingles, Holly, 42, finally returned to the famous sofa alongside Phillip, 61.

24 April 2023

https://www.dailymail.coDOTuk/tvshowbiz/article-12006663/Holly-Willoughby-Phillip-Schofield-reunite-Morning-time-MONTH.html

--------------------------------

Mirrored - bootcamp

Bootcamp now on Brighteon - https://www.brighteon.com/channels/chestyp

Please subscribe to him, he has done some excellent work during the plandemic/vaxx genocide


To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net

https://christs.net/

The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net/

shinglesthis morningholly willoughby
