WHISTLEBLOWERS 6.24.23: MH370 - Lethal hacking brought by the CCP Kleptocracy EP2.30

WHISTLEBLOWERS 6.24.23: MH370 - Lethal hacking brought by the CCP Kleptocracy EP2
Malaysian Prime Minister Najib, sentenced to 12 years for the 1MDB case, participated in the "Malaysian Airlines 370 incident".
“一马案”被判刑12年的马来西亚前总理纳吉布是“马航370事件”的参与者，他是中共的代理人之一。
