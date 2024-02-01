Reading the Bible LIVE: Futility of Religion

Reading the Bible LIVE:

‭‭Colossians‬ ‭2:20‭-‬23‬ ‭MSG‬‬

[20-23] So, then, if with Christ you’ve put all that puffed-up and childish religion behind you, why do you let yourselves be bullied by it? “Don’t touch this! Don’t taste that! Don’t go near this!” Do you think things that are here today and gone tomorrow are worth that kind of attention? Such things sound impressive if said in a deep enough voice. They even give the illusion of being pious and humble and austere. But they’re just another way of showing off, making yourselves look important.