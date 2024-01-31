KIEV CAN’T STOP LOOSING GROUND

The Russian military does not stop constant precision strikes on the Ukrainian military infrastructure. The night of January 31 was not an exception.





New wave of Russian strikes hit the Kherson region, where the Ukrainian military is accumulating significant reserves to continue operations on the eastern bank of the Dnieper River.





More targets were hit in the Dnepropetrovks region. An industrial facility and places of accommodation of the Ukrainian military personnel were reportedly destroyed in the city of Krivyi Rig.





The Kharkiv region located near the Russian border remains one of areas that are targeted by Russian strikes the most often. Last night, Ukrainian military personnel and equipment were struck in the border town of Volchansk.





The Ukrainian military responded with a drone strike in the Russian Pskov region, but it was destroyed by the local air defense forces.





Meanwhile, Russian troops continue advance at the front in different directions. The Ukrainian army faced with the shortage of artillery ammunition and military personnel, as well as poor training of incoming reinforcements of the recently mobilized civilians. Ukrainian forces continue to hold the line, although, they already lost the ability to take offensive actions.





The Ukrainian army continues loosing positions it gained during the counteroffensive on the southern frontlines. Russian attacks north of Priyutnoe resulted in their advance on a wide front of about 2,5 kilometers.





At the same time, Russian forces expanded the zone of their control north of Novomikhailovka, which is already in semi encirclement.





Russian advance in these both directions, threatens the large Ukrainian grouping that is defending Ugledar.





On the outskirts of the Donetsk city agglomeration, heavy battle for Avdiivka continues. Russian forces are on the offensive in the south of the city. The Russian Army is advancing along the streets, approaching the 447th railway station, control of which will cut Ukrainian supply to their last strongholds on the southeastern outskirts of the city, the former air defense base called the Zenith fortified area by the Ukrainian military.





The Russian military is also advancing along the frontlines in the Kharkiv region. After Russian forces took control of several villages to the southeast of Kupyansk, they continue offensive westward on the village of Kislovka and Peschanoe. There lays the shortest way to pass through the hills to push the Ukrainian military to the Oskol river. After the rapid Russian advance in the region provoked public outrage against the Ukrainian Commander-in-Chief Zaluzhny, Kiev changed the local military command, which missed Russian attack and lost positions in the villages. Some reinforcements were sent to the area to slow down the Russian advance.

